Vermont Guard Plans Convoy Of Christmas Lights

The Vermont Army National Guard is planning a lighted convoy in western Vermont Tuesday evening.



Operation Santa’s Convoy will occur from 4:30 until 8:25. It will travel nearly 65 miles from St. Albans through Georgia, Milton, Winooski, Essex, Williston, Richmond, Waterbury, and Montpelier to the Berlin National Guard Armory.



The lighted convoy celebrates the holiday season and supports Governor Phil Scott’s Vermont Lights the Way Initiative to decorate buildings, trees or other items for the holidays to brighten communities during the pandemic.