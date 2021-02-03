 Vermont Governor Takes Action Following Tax Form Snafu | WAMC
Vermont Governor Takes Action Following Tax Form Snafu

  Vermont Governor Phil Scott
    Vermont Governor Phil Scott
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

Vermont Governor Phil Scott is taking action to address thousands of tax forms mailed in error by the state Labor Department.

The governor sent what his office called two senior-level tactical response teams to the Labor Department to expedite response to the 1099G tax form errors. 

The state auditor has also been tasked with conducting a audit to determine the cause of the error and recommend improvements.

A new deputy commissioner has also been appointed.

The move comes after 55,000 forms were corrupted, leading to a recall of all 80,000 forms, which may have included Social Security numbers.


 

