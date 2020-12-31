 Vermont Governor Provides 100th Pandemic Briefing | WAMC
Vermont Governor Provides 100th Pandemic Briefing

  Vermont Statehouse
    Vermont Statehouse (file)
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

Vermont Governor Phil Scott gave his 100th pandemic briefing since he declared a state of emergency and his last briefing of 2020 on Thursday morning.


Governor Scott began his briefing reiterating guidance that has been issued for schools as they plan to reopen in the upcoming week.  “First winter sports teams may begin practicing as long as they follow the guidance. And as I’ve said we’ll continue to watch the data with hopes of getting games restarted just as soon as possible. Next schools do not have to include a question on their daily health checker about multi-household gatherings. I would however remind everyone that we all have a responsibility to keep our schools safe.”

Every week since mid-November, staff at about a fourth of schools across the state are tested. Since the program began there has been a positive test rate under zero-point-two-six percent.  Agency of Education Secretary Daniel French says the state is formulating a plan to address the disruption caused by the pandemic on students.  “When students return the holiday vacations many schools will be returning to some form of hybrid learning.  As we shift into what will be the recovery phase it’ll be important that all schools prioritize increasing the amount of in-person instruction. Our recovery work in education will be predicated on the restoration of in-person instruction, in-person routines and in-person relationships.”

Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith reported that nearly 14,000 Vermonters had been vaccinated by Wednesday night.  “It is hoped that vaccination pace will accelerate over the next few weeks. However I’m concerned because our federal vaccine allotments have been cut from what we were expecting to what we are receiving next week.”  

Smith added that they are reaching out to federal officials.  “We’re really trying to understand what is going on. You can’t have a program where there’s no predictability in what you’re getting. So we are looking to our federal partners and saying what is going on here and what is precipitating these sort of wild swings. We’ve got to get the vaccine here in the state.”

As Governor Scott ended 2020 he thanked Vermonters for their work to contain the virus and urged people to remain patient.   “I know this has been an incredibly difficult year. As we move forward into the new year let’s remember the 136 Vermonters who lost their lives to this pandemic and keep in mind that that number likely would have been much higher if not for our collective action. But let’s also understand the risks that remain. It’s important that we stay vigilant. So as you celebrate please remember to make the right choices. I’m so grateful to all Vermonters for all you’ve done as we’ve moved through this pandemic and we’ll get through this together.”

 

Coronavirus Vermont
Governor Phil Scott
Phil Scott
Vermont Vaccinations

Related Content

Vermont Officials Explain Vaccine Distribution During Regular COVID Briefing

By Dec 29, 2020
Vermont Statehouse
Pat Bradley/WAMC

During his regular pandemic briefing this morning, Governor Phil Scott and Vermont officials outlined plans for distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine as it becomes available.

Vermont Congressman Peter Welch Joins Governor Phil Scott For Regular COVID Briefing

By Dec 22, 2020

At his COVID-19 update today, Vermont Governor Phil Scott was joined by the state’s at-large Congressman to review the new federal coronavirus relief package.

Governor Scott And Vermont Administration Officials Discuss Vaccine Rollout

By Dec 18, 2020
Vermont Statehouse
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Governor Phil Scott says the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed across Vermont, but not at the rate he had expected.

Vermont Governor’s COVID Briefing Focuses On Vaccine As First Shipments Arrive

By Dec 15, 2020
Vermont Statehouse
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Extending the state of emergency through January 15th, Vermont Governor Phil Scott provided his regular COVID-19 briefing today.  The majority of the session focused on the state’s initial receipt and distribution of the Pfizer vaccine.

Vermont COVID-19 Briefing Includes Update On Pending Vaccine Distribution

By Dec 8, 2020
Vermont Statehouse (file photo)
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Vermont Governor Phil Scott and state officials provided the latest COVID-19 update today. Officials are planning for the impending rollout of the coronavirus vaccine and awaiting the full ramifications of any potential Thanksgiving spread of the virus.