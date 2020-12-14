Vermont Electors Vote For Biden-Harris

Members of the Electoral College met in Montpelier, Vermont this morning and unanimously voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for President and Vice President.

Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos presided over the formal meeting of the state’s electors in the House Chamber. “Today we are meeting as are states all around the U.S. to complete our duties for the Electoral College. It is also ironic I think today that today is the day that George Washington died.”

Vermont’s three electors took an oath of allegiance and an oath of office before casting their official ballots and completing their certificates of vote. Condos reported the official tally. “I can report that we have three votes for President-elect Joseph Biden and three votes for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.”

Vermont’s electors are Terje Anderson, Linda Gravell and Keisha Ram.