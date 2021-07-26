Vermont Authorities Investigating Deaths In Crystal Lake

The state Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death of two Glover, Vermont residents whose bodies were found in Crystal Lake in Barton.

Police began a search late Saturday after receiving a report that a pontoon boat was adrift in Crystal Lake with no one aboard.



Police say two people had launched the boat Saturday afternoon set off onto the lake with their dog. Their bodies were found early Sunday. On Monday, Vermont State Police identified the victims as Lawrence Bouchard and Cheryl McLellan of Glover, VT. The investigation is ongoing but does not appear suspicious. The dog has not been found.



