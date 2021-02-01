Vaccination Sites Will Be Open In Vermont Despite Snow

Vermont officials say vaccination sites will be open on Tuesday even though most of the state is expected to get a half- to a foot of snow.



People concerned about traveling can reschedule their appointments.



The Vermont Joint Information Center says those who cannot get to their appointments or do not want to travel in the snow should call 855-722-7878 to re-schedule. The center says they will be given a new appointment later in the week and will not have to start the registration process over.



Vermont is now giving the vaccine to people aged 75 and older who have registered for appointments.



