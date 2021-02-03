 Union President Discusses Recent COVID Pause, Union's Mission, And Advice For Other Colleges | WAMC
Union President Discusses Recent COVID Pause, Union's Mission, And Advice For Other Colleges

  • Union College President David Harris
    Union College President David Harris
    Jackie Orchard / WAMC

Because it is on a trimester schedule rather than a semester schedule, Union College in Schenectady may serve as a predictor for how COVID-19 will impact campuses this winter and spring. Union brought students back from break earlier than most other campuses in the Northeast, and the private college recently emerged from a two-week COVID pause due to a spike in student cases.

Union President David Harris says COVID continues to pose a health and logistical challenge. He just published an op-ed with advice for other campuses in Inside Higher Ed, warning coronavirus protocols from the fall will not be sufficient now. Harris spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus about COVID and much more.

