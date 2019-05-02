Ulster County Comptroller Is Leaving For NYS Job

By Allison Dunne 4 minutes ago
    Ulster County Comptroller Elliott Auerbach

Another Ulster County official will be working in Albany. New York state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli has appointed fellow Democrat Elliott Auerbach as deputy comptroller for the Division of Local Government and School Accountability.

Auerbach begins the new job May 16 and will direct seven regional offices and a staff of more than 300. The announcement comes just a few months after Democrat Mike Hein left the Ulster County executive post to lead the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. Democrat Pat Ryan won a special election Tuesday for county executive and Auerbach wanted to avoid another special election for his post.

“I felt it was important for me to be here for a couple of weeks after the county exec’s election so I could work with the incoming county exec just to exchange some of the ideas and issues that we are currently working on and what’s facing us,” says Auerbach.

He says the county legislature will appoint an interim comptroller until a special election in November.

