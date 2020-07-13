 Tyer On Pittsfield’s COVID-19 Status, New Sewage Monitoring Plan | WAMC
Tyer On Pittsfield’s COVID-19 Status, New Sewage Monitoring Plan

  • A white, brown-haired woman in a blue blazer stands with a microphone before her in a room lined with purple curtains
    Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer
    Josh Landes / WAMC

Pittsfield, Massachusetts Mayor Linda Tyer says the city has had just seven new COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks. Now, the city is undertaking a new effort to monitor its sewage for evidence of the virus spreading. Tyer spoke today with WAMC.

