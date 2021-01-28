 Tyer To Deliver State Of The City Address Monday | WAMC

Tyer To Deliver State Of The City Address Monday

  • A white woman with brown hair sits in an arm chair before a desk strewn with papers and a coffee mug
    Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer.
    Josh Landes / WAMC

The mayor of Pittsfield, Massachusetts will deliver her state of the city address at noon on Monday.

Mayor Linda Tyer says her 2021 priorities include continuing to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting and advancing business development and reopening city schools for in-person education.

“We know how imortant it is for their social emotional well-being and their academic accomplishments to be in school, and that has to be the top priority for this entire community,” she said.

The address will be carried live on PCTV and WTBR-FM.

