Two Days Of Hearings On Sports Betting Scheduled At Massachusetts State House

The Massachusetts legislature’s Joint Committee on Economic Development has scheduled two days of hearings beginning Tuesday on sports betting.

The hearings will help legislators decide if Massachusetts should legalize sports betting, and if so, what forms should it take, according to committee co-chair State Senator Eric Lesser of Longmeadow.

"I think in Massachusetts we want to be deliberate and thorough and I think we want to make sure we have a product and a law fashioned that takes a lot of nuiances into consideration," said Lesser.

The committee will take testimony from stakeholders including the Massachusetts Gaming Commission and the state lottery. On the second day, it will hear from the general public.