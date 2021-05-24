Toddler Dies After Being Hit By A Car At Vermont Campground

Vermont State Police say a toddler died after being hit by a car at a campground in Enosburg.

Police say the driver had stopped on the dirt road near a campsite at Brookside Campground to let a 7-year-old passenger out of her vehicle on Sunday just after 5 p.m.

Police say when she started to drive again she hit a 2-year-old pedestrian. Police say the toddler had previously been on the side of the road and had walked in front the car and the driver could not see the child.

The child died of her injuries at the hospital.

