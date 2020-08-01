Tense Moments But No Major Violence At "Back The Blue" Rally In Albany

A large crowd gathered in front of the state capitol in Albany for a "Back the Blue" pro-police rally Saturday morning, similar to an event held on Thursday in Saratoga Springs.

Albany's event began at 10 a.m. with speakers. A smaller number of Black Lives Matter supporters mixed into the crowd as the morning wore on.

Some violence was observed and reported to WAMC, including some shoving and punching.

A discharge of pepper spray was observed from an individual in attendance. No arrests were reported.

Multiple police agencies assisted with crowd control. Speakers wrapped up at noon, and the crowd dispersed peacefully.