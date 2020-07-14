"Tell The Bosses We're Coming" By Shaun Richman

Lengthening hours, lessening pay, no parental leave, scant job security: never have so many workers needed so much support. Yet, the very labor unions that could garner protections and help workers speak up for themselves are growing weaker every day and an age of rampant inequality of increasing social protests and strikes.

When a majority of workers say they want to be union members, why does the union density continue to decline? Shaun Richman offers some answers in his new book, "Tell the Bosses We're Coming: A New Action Plan for Workers in the 21st Century."

Shaun Richman has spent a decade and a half as a union organizer and representative.