Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Teachers, Liberalism, And The Origins Of McCarthyism

By 3 hours ago
  • Book Cover:
    Book Cover: "Bad Faith"

In late summer 1940, as war spread across Europe and as the nation pulled itself out of the Great Depression, an anti-communist hysteria convulsed New York City. Targeting the city’s municipal colleges and public schools, the New York state legislature’s Rapp-Coudert investigation dragged hundreds of suspects before public and private tribunals to root out a perceived communist conspiracy to hijack the city’s teachers unions, subvert public education, and indoctrinate the nation’s youth.

Drawing on the vast archive of Rapp-Coudert records, Union College History Professor Andrew Feffer looks to provide the first full history of this witch-hunt, which lasted from August 1940 to March 1942.

He does so in the new book: "Bad Faith: Teachers, Liberalism, and the Origins of McCarthyism." Andrew Feffer is Professor of History and Co-Director of the Interdisciplinary Program in Film Studies at Union College.

Tags: 
1940s
war
communism
name names
education
teacher
new york city
college
public school
mccarthyism
joseph mccarthy
rapp-coudert records
Union College
history
american history
students
andrew feffer
anti-communist

Related Content

"Iron Curtain: The Crushing of Eastern Europe" by Anne Applebaum

By Dec 3, 2012

Anne Appllebaum is a columnist for The Washington Post and Slate. Her book, Gulag, won the Pulitzer Prize for Nonfiction and was a finalist for three other major prizes. Her essays appear in The New York Review of Books, Slate, and The London Spectator.

Lidia Bastianich's Life Of Love, Family, And Food

By Jul 11, 2018
Book Cover - My American Dream

Lidia Matticchio Bastianich is a successful restaurateur, the author of many best-selling cookbooks, and the Emmy award-winning host of public television's "Lidia's Kitchen," which also airs internationally. She is also a judge on MasterChef Junior Italy and Italy's highly rated daily program "La Prova del Cuoco." 

Lidia's story begins with her upbringing in Pula, a formerly Italian city turned Yugoslavian under Tito's communist regime. She enjoys a childhood surrounded by love and security, despite the family's poverty, learning everything about Italian cooking from her beloved grandmother, Nonna Rosa. When the communist regime begins investigating the family, they flee to Trieste, Italy, where they spend two years in a refugee camp waiting for visas to enter the United States -- an experience that will shape Lidia for the rest of her life.

Her new memoir is "My American Dream: A Life of Love, Family, and Food."

Dwight Eisenhower's Secret Campaign Against Joseph McCarthy

By May 24, 2017
Book Cover - Ike and McCarthy

David A. Nichols, a leading expert on the Eisenhower presidency, holds a PhD in history from the College of William and Mary. A former professor and academic dean at Southwestern College, he is the author of A Matter of Justice: Eisenhower and the Beginning of the Civil Rights Revolution; Eisenhower 1956: The President’s Year of Crisis; and Ike and McCarthy: Dwight Eisenhower’s Secret Campaign against Joseph McCarthy; as well as other books.

His new book is Ike and McCarthy: Dwight Eisenhower's Secret Campaign against Joseph McCarthy.

In Ike and McCarthy, David A Nichols shows how the tension between the two men escalated. In a direct challenge to Eisenhower, McCarthy alleged that the US Army was harboring communists and launched an investigation. But the senator had unwittingly signed his own political death warrant. The White House employed surrogates to conduct a clandestine campaign against McCarthy and was not above using information about the private lives of McCarthy’s aides as ammunition.

TRUMBO

By Nov 25, 2015
Book Cover - Trumbo by Bruce Cook, film version of book cover

  Dalton Trumbo was the central figure in the "Hollywood Ten," the blacklisted and jailed screenwriters. One of several hundred writers, directors, producers, and actors who were deprived of the opportunity to work in the motion picture industry from 1947 to 1960, he was the first to see his name on the screen again. When that happened, it was Exodus, one of the year's biggest movies.

Bruce Cook wrote a biography of Dalton Trumbo and there is now a feature film based on the book. We speak with Cook's widow, Judith Aller.

"Leadership: In Turbulent Times" By Doris Kearns Goodwin

By Feb 12, 2019
Book Cover - Leadership in Turbulent Times

Author, historian and Pulitzer Prize-winner Doris Kearns Goodwin has a new book out today and will be in our region later this month for a pair of events to discuss her latest work, "Leadership: In Turbulent Times."

The book chronicles the journeys of four of our nation’s presidents: Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson. Through those histories, Goodwin explores questions of natural leadership ability versus developed ability; the relationship between ambition and adversity on leader ship growth; and how leaders both perceive themselves and are perceived by others.

Martin Luther King's Mission And Its Meaning For America

By Jan 21, 2019
Book Cover for "To the Mountaintop"

Stewart Burns’ newly revised book, "To the Mountaintop" is the history of a turbulent time that changed the course of American and world history. Moral warrior and nonviolent apostle; man of God rocked by fury, fear, and guilt; rational thinker driven by emotional and spiritual truth; Martin Luther King Jr. struggled to reconcile these divisions in his soul. Burns provides a narrative of his intellectual and spiritual journey from cautious liberal, to reluctant radical, to righteous revolutionary. He draws not only on King's speeches, letters, writings, and well-reported strategizing and activities, but also on previously underutilized oral histories of key meetings and events, which present a dramatic account of King and the movement in the crucial years from 1955 to 1968.

Burns is the former editor of the Martin Luther King Jr. Papers at Stanford University, he produced the Montgomery bus boycott volume, "Birth of a New Age." He published the first history of the bus boycott, "Daybreak of Freedom," which was later made into the HBO feature film "Boycott" and he has taught at the University of California, Stanford, Antioch University, and Williams College.