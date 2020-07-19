Strange Universe 7/19/20

The lowest full moon of 2020 happens during the opening minutes of Sunday, July 5th. This will be the most amber or honey-colored full moon of the year, especially when it rises, at sunset Saturday evening. This full moon may be the true origin of the word “honeymoon” -- since it is amber or honey-colored, thanks to its light shining through the maximum amount of thick horizon air, which reddens the sun and moon whenever they’re low. In actuality, the term "honeymoon" was first recorded in 1552. The idea back then was that a marriage is like the phases of the moon, with the full moon being analogous to a wedding; meaning, it's the happiest and "brightest" time in a relationship.