Vernal equinox description

This weekend, of course, is the vernal equinox, the start of spring, which the media often celebrates by saying that, "Day and night are equal." But some people must surely glance at local sunrise and sunset listings and see that day is now longer than night. Real equality happened in the middle of last week. The culprit is our atmosphere, which bends the sun’s image upward. But, hey, it’s close enough, like the date itself.