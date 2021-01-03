 Strange Universe 1/3/20 | WAMC

Strange Universe 1/3/20

By Bob Berman
After 2020, one of the strangest years of our lives, we’re looking forward to 2021 as a time to perhaps restore some normalcy. Well, will that be true in the heavens, as well? What will the new year hold for those of us who enjoy nature, and the night sky?

Let’s preview what the stars hold in store for the coming year. The most spectacular sky event is normally a total solar eclipse, and there will be one on December 4. Unfortunately, it will happen only over Antarctica. So, most of us can forget that one.

But, happily, the year’s two best mteors showers, the Perseids on August 11 and the geminids on December 13, will both unfold without a full Moon or even a bright gibbous Moon to spoil the show. If the weather’s clear, both meteor showers should be gorgeous.

