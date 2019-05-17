Stephanie Styles In Roundabout Theatre Company's Revival Of "Kiss Me Kate"

Roundabout Theatre Company’s revival of Cole Porter’s “Kiss Me Kate” is nominated for four Tony Awards this year - including Best Revival of A Musical.

Based on Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew,” the original Broadway production of “Kiss Me Kate” ran from December 1948 to July 1951. The show features seminal Cole Porter tunes “Another Op'nin' Another Show,” “So In Love,” “Too Darn Hot,” and “Brush Up Your Shakespeare” - among others.

Starring Kelli O’Hara and Will Chase and directed by Scott Ellis, “Kiss Me Kate” features Tony Award nominated choreography by Warren Carlyle and marks the Broadway debut of featured actor, Stephanie Styles in the role of Lois Lane (Bianca in the play-within-the-play). Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Styles has a BFA in Musical Theatre from the University of Michigan.