A 16-year-old boy was killed in a crash in the Schenectady County Town of Duanesburg Saturday evening.

 According to New York State Police, Ellis Ganter of Howes Cave was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Alyssa Bruno when the car traveling east on State Route 7 left the snow-covered roadway and struck a utility pole.

Two other passengers, a 18-year-old and a 17-year-old, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.