State-Appointed School Receiver In Holyoke Plans To Resign

The state-appointed superintendent of the public schools in Holyoke, Massachusetts plans to leave at the end of this school year.

Stephen Zrike, who was put in charge when the Holyoke schools were placed in state receivership five years ago, announced his plans in a letter to the school community.

He said he wants to spend more time with his family who live in the Boston area.

In an interview with WAMC last summer, Zrike said the Holyoke schools have made progress, but still face challenges.

He listed improvements in graduation and dropout rates as well as increased daily school attendance as among the successes.

"We'd like to see increases in academic achievements that are sustained over a longer period of time," said Zrike. "We know we have to do a better job of retaining our most talented and qualifed staff on an annual basis."

The state’s education commissioner will appoint a new superintendent for the Holyoke schools.