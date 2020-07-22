Springfield Planning To Remove 'Unofficial' Black Lives Matter Mural

The city of Springfield, Massachusetts is planning to erase a Black Lives Matter mural.

The mural was painted last weekend on the brick walkway in front of Old First Church in Court Square.

After meeting with staff from the mayor’s office, activist Tiffany Allecia said on Facebook she was told the mural would be removed because it was done without permits in a historic district.

"I don't think the mural needs to be taken down, I am going to let you the community speak for that," she said. " So f you want to see it, come see it before it gets taken down this weekend."

A statement from Mayor Domenic Sarno said the mural was being removed “by mutual agreement.”

Sarno has endorsed a project to paint “Black Lives Matter” on the street in front of City Hall in September. This is an initiative of Springfield City Councilor-at-Large Tracye Whitfield.

"Black Lives Matter" has been painted on prominent streets in cities across the country during the current national outcry over racial justice and police brutality.