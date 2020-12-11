Springfield Diocese's New Bishop Is 'Chronically Hopeful'

Listen to the interview with Springfield Bishop-designate William Byrne.

A priest, who is a self-described extrovert with a following for his YouTube videos and a new book, will soon become the 10th Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield.



The Most Rev. William Byrne, 56, will be installed as bishop Monday during a service at St. Michael’s Cathedral in Springfield.



The diocese oversees the four western Massachusetts counties that have a Catholic population of about 230,000.



Earlier this week, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with bishop-designate Byrne.