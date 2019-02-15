Springfield Diocese Reports Increase In Clergy Sex Abuse Claims In 2018

Fifteen cases of alleged clergy sex abuse were reported to the Springfield Roman Catholic diocese in 2018, the highest number of claims since 2004.

Most of the incidents reported last year are alleged to have happened decades ago.

Diocesan spokesman Mark Dupont observed the spike in the number of claims coincided with news coverage of the Pennsylvania grand jury report on clergy sex abuse.

"Our phones lit up, as did phones across the country at different diocese, with people who finally reached a point where they felt comfortable to step forward and file a complaint," said Dupont.

Dupont said all the new cases reported in 2018 were referred to the appropriate law enforcement authorities.

The diocese covers the four western counties in Massachusetts.

Springfield Bishop Mitchell Rozanski has been holding a series of meetings with parishioners to discuss their concerns about clergy sex abuse.

People who wish to report a claim of sex abuse by a member of the clergy, or any employee of the Springfield Diocese, can call a confidential toll free number: 1-800-842-9055.