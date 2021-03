Listen to the interview with Tim Sheehan.

The MGM casino that opened in downtown Springfield in 2018 has not been the hoped-for catalyst to redevelop the surrounding area.

In fact, buildings on the other side of Main Street from the casino are mostly vacant.

Now the city has come up with a master plan for redeveloping a several block area near the casino.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Tim Sheehan, the city’s chief development officer.