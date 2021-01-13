 Special City Council Committee Created On COVID-19 Response | WAMC
Midday Magazine

Special City Council Committee Created On COVID-19 Response

By 46 minutes ago

Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman is chair of the newly-created COVID-19 Response Committee.
Credit Jesse Lederman / Twitter

         The newly-installed president of the City Council in Springfield, Massachusetts has announced a special committee to address COVID-19 issues. 

       Springfield City Council President Marcus Williams said the new ad hoc COVID-19 Response Committee will look into issues exacerbated by the pandemic including housing instability and food insecurity.

      "It will also provide a public forum for residents to provide input and feedback, " explained Williams.

       Williams appointed City Councilor Jesse Lederman to chair the special committee.

       "I am very greatful to our new president Marcus Williams for the opportunity to lead the newly-created COVID-19 Response Committee of the City Council," said Lederman.  "What we are looking to do is insure the City Council is actively involved in the continuing effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and alsol in the proactive effort around what a recovery strategy would look like."

       In an interview, Lederman went on to say the committee will look to assure Springfield gets resources from the state to combat the pandemic including enough vaccine to meet local demand.   He said the committee will hold a virtual town hall.

       Additional members of the committee have not been named.  Typically, special Springfield City Council committees include a mix of councilors and non-elected people who can offer expertise.

      Lederman said he scheduled a meeting with Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris to discuss how the new committee might help the city’s efforts to combat the pandemic.

Springfield COVID-19
Jesse Lederman

