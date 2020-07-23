Related Program: Vox Pop Science Forum 7/23/20 Related Program: Vox Pop ShareTweetEmail Wikimedia Commons/Tweenk It's the science forum today! Barb Brabetz and Ed Stander join us to discuss all your science questions. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. To ask a question, e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org or give us a call at 800-348-2551. Tags: science forumShareTweetEmail Related Content Science Forum 6/11/20 Flickr Listen Listening... / 47:37 Today we have two of our science experts on the line to answer your questions: Barbara Brabetz and Jim Pickett. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. Vox Pop: Science Experiments At Home 4/1/20 scienceforkidsclub.com Listen Listening... / 48:46 Today Barb Brabetz and Roger Gibboni are on the line to fields your scientifiic questions and give you some experiments you can do at home with the kids. Ray Graf hosts. Science Forum: 2/20/20 Jackie Orchard / WAMC The science panel returns to Vox Pop to answer your inquiries. Today we welcome Barbara Brabetz, Ed Stander, Jim Pickett and Roger Gibboni. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. Want to stump the scientists? The number to call with your questions is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email voxpop@wamc.org.