 Science Forum 12/10/20 | WAMC
Related Program: 
Vox Pop

Science Forum 12/10/20

  • Purple and blue liquid reacting in a test tube.
    Lena Jaginyan / https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Chemical_reaction_far_eastern_federal_university.jpg

It's the science forum today! Barbara Brabetz and Roger Gibboni join us to answer all your science questions! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. 

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org

Tags: 
science forum

Related Content

Science Forum 10/8/20

Alexandra Orchard Nguyen

It's the Science Forum with Roger Gibboni and Ed Stander today! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. 

Science Forum 11/12/20

Purple gloved scientist working in a lab. Green liquid in a beaker.
Alexandra Orchard Nguyen

It's the science forum today! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. 