Related Program: Vox Pop Science Forum 12/10/20 Related Program: Vox Pop ShareTweetEmail Lena Jaginyan / https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Chemical_reaction_far_eastern_federal_university.jpg Listen Listening... / 48:34 It's the science forum today! Barbara Brabetz and Roger Gibboni join us to answer all your science questions! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org Tags: science forumShareTweetEmail Related Content Science Forum 10/8/20 Alexandra Orchard Nguyen Listen Listening... / 47:03 It's the Science Forum with Roger Gibboni and Ed Stander today! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. Science Forum 11/12/20 Alexandra Orchard Nguyen Listen Listening... / 48:50 It's the science forum today! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.