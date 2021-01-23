Schenectady County Foster Parent Charged With Killing Young Boy

A Schenectady County foster parent has formally been charged with killing a four-year-old boy placed in his care.

Schenectady County District Attorney Robert Carney on Friday released details of a sealed indictment handed up by a grand jury Thursday charging 27-year-old Dequan Greene of Rotterdam with murder and manslaughter in the case involving the young boy named Charlie.

Greene was also charged with assaulting and endangering the welfare of Charlie’s five-year-old brother in an incident on December 20th.

Greene pleaded not guilty and was remanded to the Schenectady County Jail.

Greene’s wife, Latrisha, has been charged with misdemeanor counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.