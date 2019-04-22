Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Sarah Stiles In "Tootsie" On Broadway

By 40 minutes ago
  • Sarah Stiles
    Sarah Stiles

The hit 1982 film, Tootsie, has a new stage-musical adaptation that is opening on Broadway tomorrow night. The updated story of the actor, Michael Dorsey, who disguises himself as a woman to get cast in a show, is directed by Scott Ellis, features a book by Robert Horn, and music and lyrics by David Yazbek. Santino Fontana dons the infamous pumps.

Sarah Stiles plays Sandy Lester in “Tootsie: The Musical” - the role was played in the film by Teri Garr. Stiles is a Tony nominated performer whose previous Broadway credits include “Hand to God,” “On a Clear Day You Can See Forever,” “Avenue Q,” and “The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee.” She plays Bonnie on the Showtime series “Billions”  and Gladys in “Get Shorty” on Epix.

Tags: 
actor
theater
play
broadway
musical theater
tootsie
sarah stiles
movie
adaptation
scott ellis
david yazbek
robert horn

Related Content

Joshua Boone In "Network" On Broadway

By Apr 8, 2019
Joshua Boone

The 1976 film, “Network,” written by Paddy Chayefsky and directed by Sidney Lumet won four Academy Awards and granted that and the following generations the indelible expression of utter frustration and mental collapse in Howard Beale's line: “I’m as mad as hell and I'm not going to take this anymore.”

Lee Hall has adapted Chayefsky’s screenplay into a script for the stage which is a hit at Broadway’s Belasco Theatre. Directed by Ivo Van Hove, “Network” stars Bryan Cranston, Tony Goldwyn, Tatiana Maslany, and our guest, Joshua Boone.

Boone’s Broadway debut was in “Holler if Ya Hear Me” in 2014. In our region, he’s been seen at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in three productions over the last two years.

Benjamin Walker In Roundabout Theatre Company's Revival Of Arthur Miller's "All My Sons"

By Apr 5, 2019
Benjamin Walker

Last night, a new revival of the Arthur Miller classic, “All My Sons,” began previews at the American Airlines Theatre on 42nd Street in New York City. Roundabout Theatre Company’s production of the story of The Kellers, a family finding their way in a post-war world and burdened by wartime secrets, is directed by three time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien and stars Tracy Letts and Annette Bening as Joe and Kate Keller.

Benjamin Walker returns to Broadway - and to Roundabout - to play their son, Chris Keller. A sample of Walker’s other stage credits includes Patrick Bateman in the musical “American Psycho” and the title character in “Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson.” He played Brick in “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” and was in Inherit the Wind and Roundabout’s “Les Liaisons Dangereuses.”

Santino Fontana Adapting The Roar Of The Greasepaint - The Smell Of The Crowd At Powerhouse

By Jul 1, 2016
Santino Fontana

  Vassar and New York Stage and Film’s first Musical Workshop of this Powerhouse season is a brand-new adaptation of The Roar of the Greasepaint - The Smell of the Crowd. The production involves a commissioned by The Roundabout Theatre Company in New York City and is directed by Scott Ellis - responsible for Roundabout’s recent productions of She Loves Me and On the Twentieth Century.

The show will keep its original score by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley -- but replace the duo’s book with a new one by Santino Fontana.

Fontana co-stars as Greg on the CW’s musical television comedy, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. He was the voice of Hans in that tiny-little Disney movie, Frozen. Broadway and off-Broadway credits include: The Fantasticks, Sunday in the Park with George, Billy Elliot: The Musical, Brighton Beach Memoirs, A View from the Bridge, The Importance of Being Earnest, Sons of the Prophet, Act One, and Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella.

Michelle Buteau At High Mud Comedy Festival 3/30

By Mar 26, 2019
Michelle Buteau
http://michellebuteau.com/


  Stand-up comedian and actor Michelle Buteau will perform at the High Mud Comedy Festival at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts for the festival's second night - that’s this Saturday, March 30.

 

Buteau performs regularly all over New York City including at #Adulting, her regular show with Jordan Carlos at Union Hall in Brooklyn. She co-stars in BET’s forthcoming series “The First Wives Club” and has recently been seen on HBO’s “High Maintenance” and “2 Dope Queens,” she has a set on “The Comedy Line-Up” on Netflix. Her podcast from WNYC Studios is “Late Night Whenever.” She's also a new Mom to twins, is in "Someone Great" and Armistead Maupin’s “Tales of the City” soon to be released on Netflix, and runs a Mid-Century Modern furniture store (Van der Most Modern) with her husband. 

She's great, she's very busy, and she's coming to North Adams. 