Rogovoy Report 10/11/19

The highlights of the cultural weekend in our region include contemporary opera, jazz, modern dance, chamber music, a harvest festival … plus a whole lot more.

Listeners can get a sneak preview of a new opera based on ‘In a Grove’ -- the same Japanese short story that was adapted by Akira Kurosawa for his iconic film, Rashomon -- in Club B-10 at MASS MoCA in North Adams on Saturday at 8 p.m. Composed by Christopher Cerrone, written by Stephanie Fleischmann, and performed by the innovative Metropolis Ensemble – “In a Grove” is a kind of murder mystery in which the viewer functions as detective, judge, jury, and executioner.

Accordionist Hanzhi Wang upends ideas of how the music of Bach, Scarlatti and even Schnittke can be experienced in the Leaf Peeper concert series at St. James Place in Gt. Barrington on Saturday at 5 p.m. In 2018, Musical America named Hanzhi Wang “New Artist of the Month,” and classical music label Naxos released its first-ever solo accordion CD, Wang’s “On the Path to H.C. Andersen.”

Singer-songwriter Billy Keane brings his folk-rock to Mr. Finn’s Cabaret at Barrington Stage in Pittsfield on Saturday at 8:30 p.m., while guitarist Eric Gales brings his down-home electric blues to the Stationery Factory in Dalton, Mass., on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Williamstown composer Stephen Dankner celebrates his 75th birthday with a chamber concert at the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown on Sunday at 3 p.m. The concert is free, and featuresDankner compositions including Dance Suite, Four Preludes, Do not stand at my grave and weep, and Sonata No. 4 for violin and piano.

The Paul Taylor Dance Company returns for its 12th consecutive season at the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington with performances tonight at 8; Saturday at 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m. The program varies at each performance, but dances include Syzygy, Esplanade, Brief Encounters, and Piazzolla Caldera, a tribute to tango.

It’s that time of year, and the Berkshire Botanical Garden in Stockbridge, Mass., hosts its 85th annual Harvest Festival with activities on Saturday and Sunday. The festival includes children’s activities, pony and hay rides, games, live entertainment, over 100 regional artisan vendors, a farmer’s market, tag and plant sales, new this year: Archery in the Procter Garden.

Guitarist Peter Hand brings his jazz trio to Old Town Hall in West Stockbridge on Saturday at 8 p.m. Joining Peter Hand are Harvie S. on bass and Steve Johns on drums.

Bernice Lewis’s Uke Fest finds a new home for the ninth annual celebration of all things ukulele at the new HiLo nightclub in North Adams on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A multidisciplinary celebration of the life of the late PS21 founder Judy Grunberg will take place at the Chatham, NY venue on Sunday at noon.

The Pink October benefit series at the legendary Utopia Soundstage in Woodstock, N.Y, features indie-rocker Liz Phair tonight at 9 and Grammy Award-winner Paula Cole on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Zisl Slepovitch Trio plays klezmer for Rhinebeck, NY Chamber Music Society on Sunday at 2 p.m.