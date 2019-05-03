Related Program: 
Quiet Village Event Takes Place In New Paltz Sunday

By Allison Dunne 14 minutes ago

A day-long “anti-festival” of ambient electronic music is taking place Sunday in New Paltz, New York.  WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne spoke with the organizer of Quiet Village.

Bob Lukomski also is artistic director of Quiet Village, an outdoor event featuring electronic and experimental musicians from the Hudson Valley and Tri-State area.  It’s his third time putting on Quiet Village.

Lukomski teaches electronic music theory and composition at the State University of New York at New Paltz. He says Quiet Village is the only event in the Hudson Valley so dedicated to ambient music.

Lukomski was a church musician growing up, and says church music and organ recitals inform a lot of what he does.

About the event’s name, Quiet Village…

Lukomski hopes to grow the festival, which is free, with funding.

Bob Lukomski is organizer and artistic director of Quiet Village, what he describes as the “anti-festival of ambient electronic music. Quiet Village will be held Sunday, May 5, at Hasbrouck Park in the village of New Paltz, rain or shine. 

