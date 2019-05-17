Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Progress On Opioid Crisis Is Uneven In Massachusetts

By 28 minutes ago

Opioid-related deaths fell in Massachusetts overall from 2017-2018, but in some places fatalities rose dramatically.

             Deaths from opioid overdoses continue to decline in Massachusetts, but the progress is uneven across the state. 

              Opioid-related deaths fell in Massachusetts by about 4 percent from 2016-2018 according to a report released this week by the state’s Department of Public Health.

                But in some parts of the state, the drug addiction crisis has worsened.

                In Hampden County, opioid overdose deaths skyrocketed 84 percent from 2017-2018. In the city of Springfield, 80 deaths in 2018 were drug-related – double the number in each of the last few years.

                Mayor Domenic Sarno said recent steps have been taken to address the epidemic.  The city’s first needle exchange program started operating in February.  City police officers in March began carrying the overdose-reversing drug naloxone. A task force has been created to focus on preventing overdoses.

                "We know what needs to be done here and we are doing it," declared Sarno.

                 Dr. Peter Friedmann, chief research officer at Baystate Health and an addiction specialist, said the higher death rates are because of the prevalence of the synthetic opioid fentanyl and Springfield’s location on a major drug trafficking corridor between Vermont and New York City.

               " So, we were in a situation where there was a change in the heroin supply and we did not have the serices and resources in place yet to deal with that," said Friedmann. "I am hopeful the 2019 numbers will improve."

                Another reason for hope, said Friedmann, is the Hampden County jail later this year will begin a pilot program where inmates can request medication treatment for their opioid addictions.

               " We are seeing expansions coming soon in methadone slots in our region and I think a lot more acceptance of medication as being really the gold standard of treatment," said Friedmann.

                In response to the latest opioid death statistics, Sarno made a plea for the state to provide more money for addiction treatment in Springfield.

                The state health department recently awarded $400,000 to open a Springfield Recovery Support Center.  The facility will be operated by the Gandara Center, which runs outpatient mental health and substance abuse programs at several locations in Massachusetts.

                The Springfield center will offer peer-to-peer support groups, social activities, job search assistance, and access to recovery coaches, according to Henry East-Trou, executive director of Gandara.

                "It is all of those things: a point of referral, a point of support  for members and people in recovery," explained East-Trou.

                Located in a storefront on Worthington Street in downtown Springfield, the recovery center is expected to open in September, said East-Trou.

                "One of the first things we will do is identify members and volunteers who want to be part of this process," said East-Trou.  "Without them we  can't do it. We could have a center but we need the members to be part of all of this."

                Services provided at the center are free.

Tags: 
Massachusetts opioid abuse
Springfield Recovery Support Center
Gandara Center
Hope for Holyoke

Related Content

UMass Researcher To Study Opioid Addiction Treatments At Two Jails

By Feb 25, 2019
white pills and bottles

   A researcher at the University of Massachusetts Amherst has secured a $1.5 million federal grant to implement and study opioid treatment programs in two county jails in western Massachusetts.

Former Opioid Addicts Help Each Other In Massachusetts Program

By Jan 9, 2017
WAMC

   As Massachusetts combats the opioid addiction crisis, peer-to-peer recovery programs are growing and seeking state funding.

New Study Says Opioid Epidemic Is Costing Massachusetts Economy Billions

By Nov 14, 2018
white pills and bottles

      The personal toll of the opioid epidemic is well chronicled.  Now, a Beacon Hill think tank has produced a report on the economic impact.

Along A Supposedly Safe Route To School, A Dangerous Discovery

By Feb 8, 2019
WAMC

    A dangerous consequence of the ongoing opioid epidemic is discarded hypodermic needles littering city streets, playgrounds, and parks.   What was supposed to be a safe route for children to walk to an elementary school in Springfield, Massachusetts was found littered with discarded syringes.