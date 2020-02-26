 Pro-Trump Berkshire Group To Hold Pittsfield Rally | WAMC

Pro-Trump Berkshire Group To Hold Pittsfield Rally

5 hours ago
A group called Berkshire County Mass4Trump is holding a local rally in Pittsfield, Massachusetts this weekend.

The group’s director, Renee Marcantel, says it’s an opportunity for Berkshire County Trump supporters to show their solidarity with the president.

“And we’re just going to be waving flags and waving and holding signs just so that everyone can see that it’s OK to be a Trump supporter in Massachusetts, and this is who we are, and this is who we stand for," she told WAMC. "We’re for our president.”

The event starts at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Coltsville neighborhood of Pittsfield by Kelly’s Diner, which she says is not affiliated with the event.

