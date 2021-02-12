Pressure Builds On Cuomo Administration After Leaked DeRosa Comments

A growing number of Republican elected officials in New York are calling for investigations and for Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign after the New York Post reported on leaked video from a closed meeting between Democrats and Cuomo’s top aide earlier this week.

The tabloid reported that Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa apologized to the lawmakers for the political pressure they faced over the state’s COVID-19 nursing home death numbers. DeRosa claimed the administration, which has faced widespread scrutiny and a report by the state attorney general over the statistics, withheld the information because then-President Trump was threatening a federal investigation.

For months, the state Health Department refused to release numbers of nursing home patients who died of COVID-19. Attorney General Tish James found in her report that the administration had been undercounting those who died in hospitals after contracting the virus by as much as half.

In recent days, the Health Department has begun releasing updated tallies under increasing pressure from lawmakers. Some have pushed to subpoena top administration officials and roll back the emergency powers granted to Cuomo when the pandemic began.

In a statement, Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt called the news "the latest in a string of disturbing acts of corruption by [Cuomo's] administration," adding, "If the governor is involved, he should be immediately removed from office."