 Power Of Words: FDR - Day Of Infamy Speech | WAMC
Related Program: 
WAMC's In Conversation With...

Power Of Words: FDR - Day Of Infamy Speech

By 2 hours ago
  • Franklin D. Roosevelt
    Franklin D. Roosevelt
    https://nara.getarchive.net/

A WAMC encore airing of the Power of Words. WAMC’s Alan Chartock In Conversation with the late, best-selling author Joseph Persico. The pair discuss President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s Day of Infamy speech after the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

Tags: 
FDR
Day Of Infamy
Power Of Words
Joseph Persico
alan chartock
franklin d. roosevelt

Related Content

The Power Of Words: Dr. Richard Pfau On The Truman Doctrine

By Nov 19, 2020
U.S. National Archives

An encore Power of Words -- WAMC's Alan Chartock and Historian Dr. Richard Pfau discuss President Harry Truman's Truman Doctrine speech. In addition, listeners will have an opportunity to actually hear the speech as it was delivered on March 12th, 1947.