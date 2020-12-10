Power Of Words: FDR - Day Of Infamy Speech

A WAMC encore airing of the Power of Words. WAMC’s Alan Chartock In Conversation with the late, best-selling author Joseph Persico. The pair discuss President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s Day of Infamy speech after the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.
An encore Power of Words -- WAMC's Alan Chartock and Historian Dr. Richard Pfau discuss President Harry Truman's Truman Doctrine speech. In addition, listeners will have an opportunity to actually hear the speech as it was delivered on March 12th, 1947.