Pot Advocates Urge Vermont Officials Against Overregulation

Advocates of a legal marijuana market in Vermont are urging state officials to keep the potential market true to Vermont's values and avoid overregulation.

The comments came at a public meeting Thursday following the release of three reports from the Governor's Marijuana Advisory Commission, which examined roadway safety, education and prevention, and taxation and regulation of a legal market.

The Valley News reports Hartford resident Jonathan Rugg said he wants it to be easy for Vermont residents to get in on the ground floor of the possible emerging market.

The meeting was the last of three public sessions for comments on the commission's reports. The commission will soon make a final recommendation to Republican Governor Phil Scott on what a regulatory system for marijuana would look like in Vermont.

