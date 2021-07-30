Plattsburgh Councilor Appointment Approved

The Plattsburgh Common Council has ratified Mayor Chris Rosenquest’s appointment to fill the city’s vacant Ward 5 council seat.



Democrat Caitlin Bopp was unanimously approved by the council Thursday night. “This is definitely my first experience in this arena. So in the beginning what I want to learn the most about is the details of these issues that are affecting the city. And as far as my own goals for the city or what I’d like to advocate for I think Plattsburgh is a really beautiful vital city with a great history and a really great potential for the future. And I just want to see that.”



Bopp will serve through the current term, which ends December 31st. She plans to run for a full three-year term in the November general election.



