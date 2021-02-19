 Pittsfield Police Advisory And Review Board Approves Policy For Interactions With Transgender People | WAMC

Pittsfield Police Advisory And Review Board Approves Policy For Interactions With Transgender People

  • An SUV is parked on the street in front of a brick building with
    A Pittsfield Police vehicle parked outside of the station at 39 Allen Street
    Josh Landes / WAMC

The Pittsfield, Massachusetts Police Advisory and Review Board unanimously approved a new policy that aims to protect the rights of transgender people in interactions with law enforcement.

The policy instructs police officers to address transgender people by their chosen names. It also says they have the right to be searched by an officer of the same sex they identify as.

If they’re arrested, items like wigs or hairpieces will not be removed, and transgender people will be held in a cell alone for their safety. 

“This really is important to the LGBTQ plus community to feel that they will be treated with respect and dignity and not traumatized," said Board member Drew Herzig. "A lot of transgender people don't go to doctors’ offices, they are afraid of falling into sort of into the hands of any sort of bureaucracy, where they will be ridiculed, misgendered, that sort of thing."

The new policy still must be finalized by the Pittsfield Police Department.

