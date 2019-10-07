Pittsfield Firefighters Make Rare Endorsement Of Tyer

By 1 minute ago
  • A man and a woman stand under a canopy in front of a wall of supporters carrying Tyer signs in front of a fire station
    Robert Leary and Mayor Linda Tyer
    Josh Landes / WAMC

In an unusual move, Pittsfield, Massachusetts Mayor Linda Tyer has secured endorsement of the city’s firefighters.

Robert Leary, union president of local 2647 of the International Association of Firefighters, made the announcement Monday afternoon at fire department headquarters on Columbus Avenue.

“Her efforts and honest approach to advancing the opportunities and services in the city of Pittsfield are commendable," said Leary. "We can attest to her administration’s openness to listening to our concerns, considering our observation of the community’s needs, as well as the needs within the department and public safety.”

The decision was made by a vote last week by the 91-member union. The last mayoral candidate it endorsed was Gerry Doyle, who left office in 2002. Tyer, facing city councilor Melissa Mazzeo in her bid for a second term, is the first mayor in over 20 years to appoint a permanent fire chief in Pittsfield.

Tags: 
pittsfield

Related Content

Tyer, Mazzeo Spar In Televised Debate A Month Before Pittsfield Vote

By 25 minutes ago
City of Pittsfield logo
City of Pittsfield

The two remaining candidates for mayor in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, debated Friday on WGBY television.

Markey Declares Self "Most Energized" In Political Life At Pittsfield Stop

By Oct 5, 2019
Josh Landes / WAMC

Massachusetts U.S. Senator Ed Markey made a campaign stop in Pittsfield Saturday morning.

Pittsfield City Council Hears Tyer's Plan To Attract Space Tech Company

By Sep 25, 2019
Josh Landes / WAMC

The Pittsfield, Massachusetts city council heard Mayor Linda Tyer’s proposal to attract a tech company to the city Tuesday.