 Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast | WAMC
Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano 1 hour ago

Meteorologist Paul Caiano
Credit WNYT

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy with light snow today. A coating of up to 2 inches in most places. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. 

Snow tonight, mixing with sleet and freezing rain especially south of I-90, with significant icing in the mid Hudson Valley and southern New England. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

More snow in northern New York and New England tomorrow, with sleet, freezing rain, and snow showers winding down elsewhere by midday. Highs in the lower 30s.

Storm total accumulation:

  • 6-12" along the I-88 corridor and points north into the Mohawk Valley, across all of the upper Hudson Valley and Adirondacks, and in central and northern Vermont
  • 2-6" in the northern Catskills, the Greater Capital District, the Lake George-Saratoga area, and into southern Vermont
Tags: 
paul caiano
weather

Related Content

Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast

By Paul Caiano Feb 12, 2021
Paul Caiano
WNYT

Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Friday, February 12, 2021.

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano Feb 12, 2021
Paul Caiano
WNYT

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: 

Partly sunny today, with highs in the upper teens and lower 20s. 

Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast

By Paul Caiano Feb 11, 2021
Paul Caiano
WNYT

Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Thursday, February 11, 2021.

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano Feb 11, 2021
Paul Caiano
WNYT

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: 

A few snow showers this morning, then increasing sunshine today. Highs in the mid 20s.

Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast

By Paul Caiano Feb 10, 2021
Paul Caiano
WNYT

Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Wednesday, February 10, 2021.