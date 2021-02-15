Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy with light snow today. A coating of up to 2 inches in most places. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Snow tonight, mixing with sleet and freezing rain especially south of I-90, with significant icing in the mid Hudson Valley and southern New England. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

More snow in northern New York and New England tomorrow, with sleet, freezing rain, and snow showers winding down elsewhere by midday. Highs in the lower 30s.

Storm total accumulation: