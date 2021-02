Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: 

A mix of sun and clouds today. Highs in the mid 20s.

Increasing clouds tonight, with light snow moving in before sunrise. Lows in the teens.

Cloudy with light snow tomorrow. Most locations will receive 1-3", with up to 3-5" in the hills and mountains. Highs in the upper 20s to around 30.