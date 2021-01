Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy and breezy today. Highs near 40.

Cloudy with rain and snow moving in tonight. 1-3 inches of snow in the hills and mountains by sunrise. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Cloudy tomorrow, with rain in the valleys and a mix of rain and snow in the hills. All snow above 1500 feet. Little accumulation in the valleys and a total of up to 5-9 inches in the highest mountains. Highs in the 30s.