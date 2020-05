Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Some sun this morning, then increasing clouds with showers developing during the late afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Cloudy with rain and wet snow tonight. Most valley locations will get a slushy coating of up to an inch while elevations above 500 feet could see 1-3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s.

Mostly cloudy, windy, and cold tomorrow, with passing rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.