Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano 13 minutes ago
  • Paul Caiano
    WNYT

Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Mostly cloudy and breezy today.  Highs in the lower to mid 30s.  

Mostly clear tonight. Lows in the teens.

A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow.  Highs in the lower 30s.

Tags: 
weather
morning forecast
paul caiano