Pattern For Progress Looks To Attract, Retain Young Professionals

A nonprofit planning and research organization in New York’s Hudson Valley is launching a regional initiative to promote young professionals.

Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress is creating LIFT/HV, or Leading the Initiative for Future Talent in the Hudson Valley. It’s in response to a decline in the number of young adults aged 20 to 39 in the Hudson Valley and the economic challenges facing them. While 20-39-year-olds make up 27 percent of the population in the nation, and 28 percent in New York state, that figure is 24 percent in the Hudson Valley, down from 27 percent in 2000.  Pattern will formally announce the initiative during its second annual Greater Hudson Valley Young Professional Summit May 23, at SUNY New Paltz.

