Officials Tour Storm-Damaged Cleanup Site

Nassau Town Supervisor David Fleming speaks with WAMC's Lucas Willard

Intense rain storms last month damaged restoration work at a Superfund site in Rensselaer County.

Little Thunder Brook, a stream in the drainage way of the contaminated Dewey Loeffel Landfill in the Town of Nassau, has been the subject of a PCB removal and stream restoration project begun in 2018. Several inches of rain and flooding from storms last month washed out stream banks and prompted officials to launch an ongoing sampling effort to determine if contaminated sediment was carried from the site. Today, Nassau Town Supervisor David Fleming joined officials with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos on a tour of the site. Soon after, Fleming told WAMC's Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard he had worried about heavy storm events prior to last month's downpours. Commissioner Seggos provided a statement on Thursday's visit to WAMC.