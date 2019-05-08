Officials Mark New $33 Million Border Facility

U.S. officials have marked the completion of a new $33 million border crossing facility on the U.S.-Canadian border in the Vermont town of Derby Line.

Federal and state officials, as well as some of their Canadian counterparts, gathered Wednesday at the post.

The new, energy-efficient border post at the northern end of Interstate 91 that processes about 1.1 million people a year as well as cargo, is designed to ensure the free-flow of people and commerce between the two countries.

Construction began in the fall of 2016.

