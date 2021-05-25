NYS Police Arrest Trooper In Connection With Drug Operation

New York State Police and the Greene County District Attorney have announced a number of arrests – including that of a state trooper – in what they call a large-scale narcotics operation.

Authorities say they executed search warrants in Greene and Albany counties on Monday and seized 500 grams of cocaine, two illegal handguns, three illegal AR-15 rifles, multiple parts for so-called “ghost” guns and about $10,000 in cash. Police say 46-year-old Robert Coleman of Slingerlands was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Authorities say he is a state trooper assigned to Troop T. He and Jessica Spinner, also of Slingerlands, were issued appearance tickets to Saugerties Town Court.

Five others were arrested and charged.

Jarrod Reese, 31 of Athens was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon.

Cassandra Garza, 30 of Athens, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Timothy Reese Jr., 33 of Earlton, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon.

Cheryl Medert, 55 of Earlton, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police say she is the mother of Timothy and Jarrod.

Dwayne Brown, 38 of Watervliet, was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance.

They were arraigned in Coxsackie Town Court. Jarrod Reese, Garza and Brown were remanded to the Greene County jail without bail. Timothy Reese was remanded to the county jail on $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond. Cheryl Medert was released on her own recognizance.

Police say additional charges are expected.