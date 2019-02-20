NY Plow Driver Saves Three From Fire

A New York state plow driver has been credited for rescuing three people after their home in the Saratoga County town of Waterford caught fire.

The Times Union reports Aaron Gagliardi was clearing snow around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning when he spotted flames coming from a home on Third Street.

The newspaper said Gagliardi exited the plow and approached the home, alerting a woman who was watching television on the first floor that the house was on fire. A man and a teenager who were upstairs at the time also helped out of the building.